Cuteness alert! This parade for kids fighting cancer is adorable

METAIRIE; La(WGNO)--This the cutest parade! The pediatrics department at Tulane Lakeside hospital rolled through the campus this morning. The parade was called Krewe Du Peds, and has been rolling for years to help bring carnival to children who can't make it because of their various illnesses.

"We just love these kids like our own, we get so close to them and it means a lot for us as well as them to be able to bring them this joy," said RN at Tulane, Christina Hux.

"I wont be able to make it to the other parades because of my surgery," said Sparkle, a young cancer patient in the PICU. "This makes me happy."

The Krewe Du Fluer rolled with them today, and all of the throws were donated by Bacchus.

This year's queen was 14-year-old cancer patient Alaicha Berry, and king was six-month-old Dallas.