Bacchus Bash 2017

One of New Orleans’ biggest and longest running Mardi Gras traditions in New Orleans is this Sunday at Generations Hall in the Warehouse District. Bacchus Bash is the largest free block party in the city during Carnival and thousands are gearing up for the day of revelry with drinks, music food and of course parades.

Sunday, February 26, 2017

Noon til…

Generations Hall 310 Andrew Higgins New Orleans, LA 70130

FREE

All ages, +21 to drink

Food, Drinks, Live Music, DJ, SuperBowl viewing on HUGE screens

Live Music on the Outdoor Stage Flow Tribe The Top Cats Category 6 Big Sam’s Funky Nation

The Metro Stage (Indoors) Mannie Fresh DJ Scene DJ Taf DJ Wixx Ronnie Roux

VIP Open Bar Tickets Available $80 Premium Open Bar from 12:30pm 2 food vouchers redeemable at the Ugly Dog BBQ Booth Access to the outside VIP Viewing Stand Access to the inside VIP Area Click here to purchase VIP Tickets



Click here to learn more about Bacchus Bash 2017.