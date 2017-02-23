Bacchus Bash 2017

NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 9: Revelers cheer for beads during Mardi Gras day on February 9, 2016 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Fat Tuesday, or Mardi Gras in French, is a celebration traditionally held before the observance of Ash Wednesday and the beginning of the Christian Lenten season. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

One of New Orleans’ biggest and longest running Mardi Gras traditions in New Orleans is this Sunday at Generations Hall in the Warehouse District.  Bacchus Bash is the largest free block party in the city during Carnival and thousands are gearing up for the day of revelry with drinks, music food and of course parades.

  • Sunday, February 26, 2017
  • Noon til…
  • Generations Hall
    • 310 Andrew Higgins
    • New Orleans, LA 70130
  • FREE
  • All ages, +21 to drink
  • Food, Drinks, Live Music, DJ, SuperBowl viewing on HUGE screens
  • Live Music on the Outdoor Stage
    • Flow Tribe
    • The Top Cats
    • Category 6
    • Big Sam’s Funky Nation
  • The Metro Stage (Indoors)
    • Mannie Fresh
    • DJ Scene
    • DJ Taf
    • DJ Wixx
    • Ronnie Roux
  • VIP Open Bar Tickets Available
    • $80
    • Premium Open Bar from 12:30pm
    • 2 food vouchers redeemable at the Ugly Dog BBQ Booth
    • Access to the outside VIP Viewing Stand
    • Access to the inside VIP Area
    • Click here to purchase VIP Tickets

Click here to learn more about Bacchus Bash 2017.

 

