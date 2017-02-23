Arrest made in Harvey burglary turned gunfight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WGNO) -- The Louisiana Attorney General's Office announced the arrest of Fred Daniels of New Orleans in Lafayette Parish. Daniels was wanted in connection with a burglary that turned into a gunfight and left one woman injured.

The attack happened on February 9 at a home on Tattersall Drive in Harvey. Jefferson Parish deputies say two men with handguns forced their way into the home and confronted a man and woman. Deputies say the woman pulled her own gun and a shootout ensued. According to deputies, the couple inside the home felt they were being targeted for a robbery.

Surveillance footage shows the two suspects leaving the house. Deputies were unsure if either was injured in the gun battle, but they say the woman was shot in the arm and was treated an the hospital.

The JPSO released the surveillance footage to the news media, and the case was featured on the Wheel of Justice.

Deputies say someone recognized the suspect in one of the surveillance photos released to the media and contacted the JPSO, leading to the issuance of an arrest warrant for 45-year-old Fred Daniels of New Orleans.

On Feb. 22, Daniels was arrested by deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office and special agents with the Louisiana Attorney General's Fugitive Task Force.

Attorney General Jeff Landry released the following written statement regarding the investigation and arrest.

“I am proud of the diligent work done by my Fugitive Task Force in capturing Fred Daniels. It is important that law enforcement partners continue to work in coordination with each other to capture criminals in an effort to keep our communities safe.”

Daniels was booked into the Lafayette Parish Prison and will be transferred to Jefferson Parish to face charges of attempted murder, aggravated burglary, and felon in possession of a firearm.

At this point, the identity of the second gunman in the case remains unknown.