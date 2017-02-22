Through his eyes. A blind high school wrestler never says, ‘why me?’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANDEVILLE, LA (WGNO) - When you see one Louisiana sixteen-year-old, ready to wrestle for his high school team, you wonder if he sees you.

His name is Gianni Toce. Gianni is a junior at Mandeville High School.

And Gianni is blind.

Or a better word to describe him is used by his coach who calls Gianni, tough.

Gianni has been blind for half of his sixteen years.

Wild Bill asks him, "do you ever say why me?"

Gianni says, "a long time ago, yes. Now I say, why not me?"