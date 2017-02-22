× Resurfacing work set to begin on Fleur de Lis Drive in Lakeview

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Crews have begun work along Fleur de Lis Drive in Lakeview, kicking off the final phase of resurfacing work on the heavily traveled street.

The current $12 million phase begins at 30th Street, near where the last phase left off.

Department of Public Works Community Outreach Manager Cheryn Robles said excavation work along that stretch of Fleur de Lis should start within the next couple of weeks.

Crews installed “road closed” signs along side streets connecting to Fleur de Lis early this week as they prepare to tear up the intersections.

Work will stretch from 30th Street to Old Hammond Hwy and will include the replacement of damaged underground water, sewer, and drainage lines.

The roadway, which has been worn away completely in most areas along that stretch, will be repaved in concrete.

Damaged sidewalks and driveways will also be replaced, and Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant curb ramps will be installed at intersections, according to a fact sheet put out by the City of New Orleans.

While access to driveways will be impacted by trench work to repair or replace utilities, with workers digging some trenches as deep as 15 feet, garbage and US Postal services will not be interrupted, according to the city.

One travel lane will be maintained in each direction throughout construction, according to a presentation by the City at a recent public meeting.

Work crews will be on site Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and construction is expected to be completed by the Summer of 2018.