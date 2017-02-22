× Orleans Parish inmate dies in jail cell

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the death of an inmate Wednesday night, Feb. 22.

According to a written statement from an OPSO spokesperson, the inmate was 23-years-old and was found unresponsive by his cell mate a little before 8:00.

The statement says medical and security workers responded quickly and provided treatment until EMS arrive. The inmate was pronounced dead at 8:15.

The spokesperson says there was no sign of trauma or self-inflicted injury.

The name of the inmate will be released after his relatives are notified, and a full investigation is underway.

WGNO will provide more information as it become available.