× NOPD looking for missing 12-year-old boy in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The NOPD is looking for a 12-year-old boy who went missing overnight in New Orleans East.

Police say Na’lej Young was last seen around 9:45 p.m. on February 21. He was staying with a neighbor in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road while his mother was out of town, according to the NOPD.

Young is described as being 5’4” and 150 pounds, with a brown complexion, and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray and black jacket. The neighbor was unable to provide a photograph of the missing juvenile.

If you have any information about Na’lej Young’s whereabouts, please contact any Seventh District detective at (504) 658-6070.