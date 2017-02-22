Newman Soccer Teams Win State Titles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans (WGNO) -- As Louisiana High School soccer state championships get rolling this week, Isidora Newman stole the show Wednesday, as both their girls and boys soccer teams won state titles.

The girls team played first, and defeated Country Day 2-0, with goals from Frances Sperling and Brie Reginelli. Greenies keeper Izzy Lane was named the MVP as the Newman ladies defended their Division IV title.

The boys followed-suit in their game after, rolling to a 6-1 win over Episcopal School of Acadiana. Senior Evan DeBlanc earned MVP honors with a hat trick in the game. Emmet Morrison, Sawyer Roussel and Arthur Lemann also had goals for Newman.