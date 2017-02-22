New barriers go up along Bourbon Street; Mardi Gras road closures take effect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - New temporary vehicle barriers have been erected in the French Quarter to restrict vehicle access to Bourbon Street.

The barriers, which have been placed along cross streets intersecting Bourbon, will help ensure no vehicles have access to the heavily traveled corridor as Mardi Gras revelers flock to the Quarter.

In addition to the barriers, the following restrictions are all set to take effect:

Beginning this Friday, February 24, at 6 p.m., and lasting until the Wednesday after Mardi Gras, March 1, at 6 a.m., no on-street parking is allowed and no vehicular traffic except those with issued permits are allowed into the French Quarter between Iberville Street, N. Rampart Street, Dumaine Street and Decatur Street. Violators face a $50 fine and seizure of their vehicle.

Crews will be towing on all cross streets of Bourbon Street during the events, including the 700-800 blocks of Iberville Street, St. Ann Street and the 700 block of Royal Street.

Parking of recreational vehicles, campers and oversized vehicles is prohibited in residential areas. It is strictly enforced during the Mardi Gras season particularly in the Central Business District, Warehouse District and Garden District.

Click here to read a full list of Mardi Gras parking restrictions.