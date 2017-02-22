Love it, Like it, Hate it: Mardi Gras Parade Route Cocktails
Mardi Gras is in full swing, which for many New Orleanians means many more cocktails over the coming days. And while we all know there can be a big difference in calories and sugar, you may not have realized just how much. We’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on popular Carnival cocktails and her picks for the best and worst options for parade route drinks & cocktails.
To minimize next-day effects of alcohol:
- Stay well-hydrated
- Eat a meal or several small snacks that are reach in protein and healthy fats
- Opt for clear liquor (vodka, gin, white rum) over dark liquor (bourbon, dark rum)
- Keep “moderate” drinking in mind: not more than 1/day for women, 2/day for men
LOVE IT!
Extra-light beer
- 55-64 calories per 12-ounce beer
- 8 – 3.2 % ABV
Liquor (preferably clear) with just 1-2 ounces per cocktail, mixed with 6+ ounces of no-calorie mixer
- 64 calories per ounce
- 40% ABV for 80-proof liquor; less than 7% ABV when one ounce mixed with 6+ ounces alcohol-free mixer
- Try mixers like La Croix, Target’s Simply Balance Sparkling Water, herbal tea, etc.
LIKE IT!
Wine (Red or White) & Sparkling Cans
- ~150 calories per 6-ounce glass
- 10-14 % ABV
- Dilute with club soda|sparkling water for a lower-calorie, lower-alcohol spritzer
“Regular” Beer
- 95-150 calories per 12-ounce beer (128 calories per Abita Amber; 125 calories per Guiness)
- Approximately 4.5 % ABV
HATE IT!
Frozen Daiquiris
- With 1,000+ sugary calories for a “small” 20-ounce, frozen daiquiris are worst of the worst, nutritionally
- Alcohol content varies, but most pre-made frozen daiquiris are ~5% ABV
###
