Love it, Like it, Hate it: Mardi Gras Parade Route Cocktails

Mardi Gras is in full swing, which for many New Orleanians means many more cocktails over the coming days. And while we all know there can be a big difference in calories and sugar, you may not have realized just how much. We’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on popular Carnival cocktails and her picks for the best and worst options for parade route drinks & cocktails.

To minimize next-day effects of alcohol:

Stay well-hydrated

Eat a meal or several small snacks that are reach in protein and healthy fats

Opt for clear liquor (vodka, gin, white rum) over dark liquor (bourbon, dark rum)

Keep “moderate” drinking in mind: not more than 1/day for women, 2/day for men

LOVE IT!

Extra-light beer

55-64 calories per 12-ounce beer

8 – 3.2 % ABV

Liquor (preferably clear) with just 1-2 ounces per cocktail, mixed with 6+ ounces of no-calorie mixer

64 calories per ounce

40% ABV for 80-proof liquor; less than 7% ABV when one ounce mixed with 6+ ounces alcohol-free mixer

Try mixers like La Croix, Target’s Simply Balance Sparkling Water, herbal tea, etc.

LIKE IT!

Wine (Red or White) & Sparkling Cans

~150 calories per 6-ounce glass

10-14 % ABV

Dilute with club soda|sparkling water for a lower-calorie, lower-alcohol spritzer

“Regular” Beer

95-150 calories per 12-ounce beer (128 calories per Abita Amber; 125 calories per Guiness)

Approximately 4.5 % ABV

HATE IT!

Frozen Daiquiris

With 1,000+ sugary calories for a “small” 20-ounce, frozen daiquiris are worst of the worst, nutritionally

Alcohol content varies, but most pre-made frozen daiquiris are ~5% ABV

