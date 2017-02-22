Krewe of Muses unveils new Mama Duck and Duckies floats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans (WGNO) - They're known for their sparkly shoes and fun floats! And this year, the Krewe of Muses continues to pull out all the stops, unveiling a new Mama Duck and Duckies multi-segment float! Mama Duck can hold up to 14 riders. The three duckies hold 10 riders each. Mama Duck and her Duckies will follow the Bathing Muses in their signature bathtub float. All together the floats are 160 feet long (Mama Duck is 30 feet long, her Duckies are 22 feet long). It all came together nicely, but Muses Captain Staci Rosenberg says making Mama Duck and her duckies was no easy task, designed by master artisans, sculptors and a robot!

"The robot (from Kern Studios) actually carved out of styrofoam full-size models of these ducks and then they used the Styrofoam to make molds and they used fiberglass to make the actual ducks so it's turned out to be a state of the art technological feat," said Rosenberg.

Though everyone wants a coveted, glittery Muses shoe, the rubber duck has actually been a signature throw for the Krewe of Muses. This is "The Year of the Duck" so there will be a lot of duck inspired throws, including rubber ducks that have the ivy wreath headband, a Mardi Gras mask, a Muses necklace and a red stiletto under its wing. There's also blinky duckie necklaces, duckie pens and more than 30 other items featuring the Muses name or logo.

Check out the Krewe of Muses and Mama Duck and her Duckies tomorrow at 6 PM along the Saint Charles route!