× Krewe of Muses float staging expected to disrupt Warehouse District traffic

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Floats lining up for tomorrow night’s Krewe of Muses parade will impact traffic on a handful of streets across the Warehouse District.

The NOPD will be helping direct traffic as Muses riders load up their floats and crews move everything into place from 2:30 p.m. through 5 p.m. on February 23.

This will impact traffic along John Churchill Chase, Andrew Higgins, North and South Diamond Streets, the eastbound side of Convention Center Boulevard from Calliope to Andrew Higgins, and all streets between South Peters and Convention Center Boulevard, according to the NOPD.

The staging will cause what the NOPD classified as “minor traffic delays.”

“Patience is appreciated,” Public Information Officer Dawn Massey said.