× Hundreds protest outside Sen. Bill Cassidy’s Metairie town hall meeting

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) – Hundreds of people who protested outside U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy’s town hall meeting at the Jefferson Parish Library were turned away from entering the town hall because the meeting room was full.

When the protesters got news that they wouldn’t be allowed inside, they started chanting, “What are you afraid of?”

They told WGNO-News with a Twist that they were there to show their support for the Affordable Care Act, which Cassidy has favored repealing.

Cassidy, however, a doctor, has proposed an Obamacare overhaul in the U.S. Senate that would let states keep Obamacare in place if they like it or drop out of the federal mandates if states would prefer to do so.

He was joined by Sen. Susan Collins of Maine in proposing the Obamacare alternative.

“We want to make sure people up to 26 years old are allowed to stay on their health care plan with their parents,” said protester Meg Hackney from Madisonville. “We want people with pre-existing conditions to continue to be able to get health insurance.”

They said they were also there to express their disappointment in Cassidy voting to confirm U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

A few people outside among the protesters were wearing Donald Trump T-shirts. They said they were there to protest the protesters and supported Sen. Cassidy’s work in Washington.

Inside, Cassidy heard from a fiery crowd at the meeting. At least one man was removed for shouting at Cassidy while he attempted to answer questions.

Here’s a live video from outside the town hall meeting: