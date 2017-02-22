× Get the Skinny with Natural Energy Drinks: Grabbing a can of Red Bull or Monster for a quick energy boost for Mardi Gras festivities? Try one of these natural energy drinks instead.

It’s go-go-go this time of year in New Orleans, with Mardi Gras festivities in overdrive – and some of us may be looking for that extra energy boost to help power us through our work and play during Carnival.

There’s no doubt that energy drinks like Red Bull and Monster Energy aren’t exactly ‘healthy’ – but what about those energy drink s that are touted as ‘all-natural’? We’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on her top 5 picks for natural energy drinks.

Energy-boosting tips for Mardi Gras:

Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate: Feeling sluggish is one of the first signs of even slight dehydration. Aim for half your body weight in ounces of fluid daily. Think water, herbal tea, sparkling waters…

Sleep: Even if you don’t swing 7+ hours/night, add in a nap to help recharge

Prioritize: We don’t have to make every party or event during Mardi Gras ! Protect a window of time in each day to relax, unwind, rejuvenate.

Molly’s 5 Top Picks for Natural Energy Drinks

Antioxidant-rich: Hi-Caf Green Tea (50 mg caffeine) & Double Green Matcha Tea (20 mg caffeine)

By Republic of Tea

0 calories – 0 carb – 0 sugar

Matcha: Green tea leaves, ground into fine powder. The whole leaf powder is mixed into water for tea, instead of water just infused through the tea leaves, so we get even more of the antioxidant benefit of green tea leaves.

Water bottle add-in: nuun energy tablets – 40 mg caffeine from green tea extract

10 calories – 4 grams carb – 1 gram sugar

Naturally sweetened with monkfruit + stevia; no artificial sweeteners or colors

Carbonated Energy Drink: Zero Sugar Hi-Ball Energy Sparkling Energy Water – 160 mg caffeine per can

0 calories – 0 carb – 0 sugar

Contains B vitamins, caffeine, guarana, ginseng; unsweetened

Note: guarana can interact with certain medications; Check with physician or pharmacist first

Energy Shot: Guayaki Yerba Mate Shot – contains 70 mg caffeine from yerba mate

25 calories – 6 grams carb – 6 grams sugar

Contains sugar, yerba mate, juice concentrate, herbs

###

Want more from Molly? Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, her weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her weekly column in NOLA.com|The Times-Picayune! And you can follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @MollyKimballRD