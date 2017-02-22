A flag stands out as winds over 20 mph (32 kmh) buffet Kennedy Space Center 09 October 2000 to causing NASA managers delay the launch of the Space Shuttle Discovery for at least another 24 hhours. Discovery and her crew were scheduled to launch 09 October from pad 39-A on an eleven-day mission to the International Space Station delivering and installing the Z-1 truss assembly. AFP PHOTO/Bruce WEAVER (Photo credit should read BRUCE WEAVER/AFP/Getty Images)
Astronomers discover 7 Earth-like planets orbiting nearby star
(CNN) — Astronomers have found at least seven Earth-like planets orbiting the same star 40 light-years away, NASA announced at news conference Wednesday. This discovery outside of our solar system is rare because the planets have the winning combination of being similar in size to Earth and temperate, meaning they could have water on their surfaces and potentially support life.