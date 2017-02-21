× YLC releases Wednesday at the Square lineup, adds Tuesday Jazz Fest show

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The Young Leadership Council’s Wednesday at the Square concert series is back with a special spring music lineup.

The popular series will kick off with the Jamal Batiste Band opening up for Irma Thomas on Wednesday, March 15 with a full run of 12 shows through May 24.

This year, the YLC is even adding a Tuesday show during Jazz Fest.

“We’re thrilled to announce another amazing year of Wednesday at the Square concerts,” Young Leadership Council executive director Stephanie Powell said. “Because of the success and high demand we’ve seen for the Wednesday at the Square concert the week between Jazz Fests, we’re adding a special Tuesday concert on May 2 feature Grammy-nominated and native-son Christian Scott. The series would not be possible without the work of hundreds of volunteers handling everything from securing crowd-pleasing talent to the logistics and marketing of the event.”

The shows start each week at 5 p.m. through 8 p.m., with opening acts performing from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and headliners taking the stage from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

All shows will be held in Lafayette Square, across from Gallier Hall on St. Charles Avenue.

Here’s the full lineup:

Wednesday, March 15 – Irma Thomas, opened by Jamal Batiste Band

Wednesday, March 22 – Amanda Shaw & The Cute Guys, opened by Daria and The Hip Drops

Wednesday, March 29 – Marc Broussard, opened by Kristin Diable & The City

Wednesday, April 05 – George Porter, Jr. & Runnin’ Pardners, opened by RumpleSTEELSkin

Wednesday, April 12 – Jon Cleary and co-headliner John Papa Gros Band

Wednesday, April 19 – Big Sam’s Funky Nation, opened by Naughty Professor

Wednesday, April 26 – Flow Tribe, opened by Robin Barnes

Tuesday, May 2 – Christian Scott aTunde Adjuag, opened by The Tipitina’s Interns

Wednesday, May 03 – Kermit Ruffins and The Barbeque Swingers and co-headliner Marcia Ball Band

Wednesday, May 10 – PJ Morton, opened by Andrew Duhon Trio

Wednesday, May 17 – Headliner to be announced, opened by Mia Borders

Wednesday, May 24 – Sweet Crude and co-headliner Tank and the Bangas