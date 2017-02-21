Watch this New Orleans first grader get a ‘Zulu’ surprise! Now she wants to be President of USA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Her name is Lauren Dabon.

She's six-years-old and in the first grade at New Orleans Bethune Elementary School.

When Zulu King and Zulu Queen were scheduled to visit her school, the Zulu Queen couldn't make it.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood says Lauren was crushed.

But she got her wish when Zulu Queen Donna Glapion and Zulu King Adonis Expose made a special journey to the school just to see her.

Lauren wants to be Zulu Queen one day.

And then she wants to be President. That's of the United States.

And her first act as President, fix the streets of New Orleans!