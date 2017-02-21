× Tornado Victims meet for FEMA assistance Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Families who are still recovering from the tornado that hit New Orleans East two weeks ago met for an informational meeting Tuesday.

It was a chance for tornado victims to ask questions and get answers when it comes to application processes for rebuilding homes, getting food assistance and help with debris removal, among other concerns.

New Orleans mayor Mitch Landrieu says the damage has been done, but it could have been a lot worse.

“Through the grace of God we never lost any life and that is the miracle of what we’re going to call this tornado. First of all, it was an EF3,” says Mayor Landrieu. “It was the worst tornado that’s ever hit the parish of Orleans in the history of the city,” he says.

City, state and federal partners have been working around the clock to assist families with the recovery effort ever since the tornado hit.

So far more than 9,000 tons of debris left over from the massive storm has been removed from neighborhoods.