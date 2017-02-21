× Tornado victims can apply for disaster food stamps starting today

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Residents who live within the confines of this New Orleans East map are eligible for DSNAP – formerly known as Disaster Food Stamps – starting this week.

The DSNAP benefits were approved in response to the devastating EF3 tornado that damaged more than 5,000 homes. The disaster food stamps only apply to households that don’t receive regular food stamps.

The affected area approved for DSNAP assistance is generally located south of Dwyer Road and Michoud Bayou, east of Wilson Avenue, north of Almonaster Avenue, and ‎west of Gentilly Road. Check the map to be sure if you’re within the boundaries.

The DSNAP location in Orleans Parish will be open Tuesday, February 21, through Friday, February 24, 2017, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the following location:

Southern University New Orleans Conference Center, 4101 Emmet W. Bashful Dr., New Orleans, LA 70126

DCFS staff will serve applicants on a staggered alphabetical schedule on the first two days with all applicants welcome the third and fourth days. Each applicant will have three days to apply. Applicants who are unable to visit a site on their designated day should go on one of the final days specified.

Tuesday, February 21: A-K

Wednesday, February 22: L-Z

Thursday, February 23: A-Z (all last names)

Friday, February 24: A-Z (all last names)

Authorized Representatives. Applicants may name an Authorized Representative to go to a DSNAP site on their behalf. Authorized Representatives must bring with them a picture ID and the picture ID of the applicant/head of household along with a signed statement from the applicant/head of household or an adult household member authorizing them as a representative.

To help expedite the application process DCFS is encouraging residents in all affected areas to pre-register for DSNAP benefits online.

All registrants will have to provide the following information:

Proof of current address and parish of household

Name, Social Security Number and Date of Birth for each household member

Monthly income for each household member

All liquid assets for each household member (cash on hand, checking, savings)

The information will be kept securely on file and will be confidential.

The pre-registration process does not guarantee benefits, but is designed to save time, minimize long waits and prevent applicants from coming to the site, only to find out that they do not have the right information needed to apply.