The Krewe of UNO is back and bigger than ever

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) -The Krewe of UNO has long been in existence, but after a three year hiatus, it rolled through campus again.

Students, faculty and staff had a chance to celebrate Carnival season the privateer way, with beads, swag, pirate ships and a new mascot.

"We decided that we really needed to re-establish this tradition to celebrate of the success that we've had here, the student success that we've had here, and the turn out is amazing,"said Brett Kemker, Dean of Students,

The mascot boarded a pirate ship float in the Horseshoe in front of the UC, and led the parade past Milneburg Hall, the Homer L. Hitt Alumni Center, and Privateer Place.

Brother Martin High School got the campus grooving with its 90-piece marching band.

“New Orleans and Mardi Gras are synonymous,” said Brett Kemker, dean of students for the University. “It’s part of the culture and, being the city’s university, it only makes sense that we celebrate that tradition at UNO.”

Colleges, student organizations, fraternities, sororities and athletic teams were represented throughout the parade, as well as the 2017 homecoming king and queen.

More than 1,500 students from area middle and high schools were also on campus as part of a daylong event UNO is hosting in celebration of National Engineers Week. The parade was open to them as well as to the public.