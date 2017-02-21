× Sen. Bill Cassidy to host town hall meeting in Metairie Wednesday

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) – Got questions for U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy? Do you want to hear directly from your senator about his efforts in Washington?

Cassidy, a Baton Rouge Republican, will be in Metairie Wednesday afternoon for a town hall meeting.

It’s one of five town hall meetings the senator is hosting this week.

In Livingston Parish, he will join representatives of FEMA and the Small Business Administration to discuss flood relief for local residents.

In Jefferson, Assumption, Lafourche and St. Martin parishes, he will give updates on his work in Washington and take questions from constituents on their concerns.

Cassidy was elected in December 2014, defeating longtime incumbent U.S. Sen. Mary Landrieu, a New Orleans Democrat.

Cassidy, a doctor, has proposed an Obamacare overhaul in the U.S. Senate that would let states keep Obamacare in place if they like it or drop out of the federal mandates if states would prefer to do so.

He was joined by Sen. Susan Collins of Maine in proposing the Obamacare alternative.

“Republicans think that if you like your insurance, you should keep it. And we mean it,” Cassidy said. “They could opt to stay in Obamacare or they could opt for no federal help. So, California and New York, you love Obamcare? You can keep it.”

The town hall meeting in Metairie takes place at 3:30 p.m. at the East Jefferson Parish Library, 4747 West Napoleon Avenue.