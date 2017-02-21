× Police investigating fatal shooting in Hammond

HAMMOND, La (WGNO) – The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight shooting that left one man dead in Hammond.

Sheriff Daniel Edwards said the shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. on February 21 at an apartment complex on Woodlands Drive.

The TPSO was called to the scene after neighbors reported hearing several gunshots, Edwards said in a press release.

The body of 22-year-old Maurice Lloyd was found at the scene.

Edwards is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to please contact Crimestoppers at 800.554.5245.