Parade Party Planner: Nyx rolls with their pretty purses

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- Wednesday night will be a great night for parades on the Uptown route with the Mystic Krewe of Druids rolling at 6:30 p.m. followed by the Mystic Krewe of Nyx.
Here's a complete schedule of the upcoming parades:
Wednesday, February 22
Krewe of Druids, Uptown, 6:30 PM
Krewe of Nyx, Uptown, 7:00 PM
Thursday, February 23
Knights of Babylon, Uptown, 5:30 PM
Knights of Chaos, Uptown, 6:15 PM
Krewe of Muses, Uptown, 6:30 PM
Friday, February 24
Krewe of Bosom Buddies, French Quarter, 11:30 AM
Krewe of Hermes, Uptown, 6:00 PM
Krewe d’Etat, Uptown, 6:30 PM
Krewe of Morpheus, Uptown, 7:00 PM
Krewe of Selene, Slidell, 6:30 PM
Krewe of Centurions, Metairie, 7:00 PM
Original Krewe of Orpheus, Mandeville, 7:00 PM
Krewe of Aphrodite, Houma, 6:30 PM
Krewe of Athena, Golden Meadow, 7:00 PM
Saturday, February 25
Krewe of NOMTOC, West Bank, 10:45 AM
Krewe of Iris, Uptown, 11:00 AM
Krewe of Tucks, Uptown, 12:00 PM
Krewe of Endymion, Mid-City, 4:15 PM
Krewe of Isis, Metairie, 6:30 PM
Krewe of Mardi Gras, Houma, 6:30 PM
Krewe of Apollo, Lockport, 12:00 PM
Krewe of Atlantis, Golden Meadow, 12:00 PM
Krewe of Lul, Luling, 12:00 PM
Krewe of Towahpasah, Reserve, 1:00 PM
Le Krewe of Dubon Temps, Larose, 6:00 PM
Sunday, February 26
Krewe of Okeanos, Uptown, 11:00 AM
Krewe du Monde, LaPlace, 11:00 AM
Krewe of Mid-City, Uptown, 11:45 AM
Krewe of Thoth, Uptown, 12:00 PM
Krewe of Des Allemands, Des Allemands, 1:00 PM
Krewe of Bacchus, Uptown, 5:15 PM
Corps de Napoleon, Metairie, 5:00 PM
Krewe of Terreanians, Houma, 12:30 PM
Krewe of Montegut, Houma, 2:00 PM
Krewe of Cleophas, Thibodaux, 12:30 PM
Krewe of Chronos, Thibodaux, 1:30 PM
Krewe of Nereids, Golden Meadow, 6:00 PM
Monday, February 27
Krewe of Proteus, Uptown, 5:15 PM
Krewe of Orpheus, Uptown, 6:00 PM
Krewe of Cleopatra, Houma, 6:30 PM
Tuesday, February 28
Krewe of Zulu, Uptown, 8:00 AM
Krewe of Rex, Uptown, 10:00 AM
Krewe of Elks Orleans, Uptown, follows
Krewe of Crescent City, Uptown, follows
Krewe of Argus, Metairie, 10:00 AM
Krewe of Elks Jefferson, Metairie, follows
Krewe of Jefferson, Metairie, follows
Krewe of Lyra, Metairie, 10:00 AM
Krewe of Houmas, Houma, 11:00 AM
Krewe of Kajuns following Houmas
Krewe of Bonne Terre, Houma, 4:00 PM
Krewe of Neptune, Galliano, 12:00 PM
Krewe of Ghana, Thibodaux, 1:00 PM
Krewe of Tomorrow, Gramercy/Lutcher, 1:30 PM
Krewe of Maasai, Thibodaux, 2:00 PM