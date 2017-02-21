Parade Party Planner: Nyx rolls with their pretty purses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- Wednesday night will be a great night for parades on the Uptown route with the Mystic Krewe of Druids rolling at 6:30 p.m. followed by the Mystic Krewe of Nyx.

Here's a complete schedule of the upcoming parades:

Wednesday, February 22

Krewe of Druids, Uptown, 6:30 PM

Krewe of Nyx, Uptown, 7:00 PM

Thursday, February 23

Knights of Babylon, Uptown, 5:30 PM

Knights of Chaos, Uptown, 6:15 PM

Krewe of Muses, Uptown, 6:30 PM

Friday, February 24

Krewe of Bosom Buddies, French Quarter, 11:30 AM

Krewe of Hermes, Uptown, 6:00 PM

Krewe d’Etat, Uptown, 6:30 PM

Krewe of Morpheus, Uptown, 7:00 PM

Krewe of Selene, Slidell, 6:30 PM

Krewe of Centurions, Metairie, 7:00 PM

Original Krewe of Orpheus, Mandeville, 7:00 PM

Krewe of Aphrodite, Houma, 6:30 PM

Krewe of Athena, Golden Meadow, 7:00 PM

Saturday, February 25

Krewe of NOMTOC, West Bank, 10:45 AM

Krewe of Iris, Uptown, 11:00 AM

Krewe of Tucks, Uptown, 12:00 PM

Krewe of Endymion, Mid-City, 4:15 PM

Krewe of Isis, Metairie, 6:30 PM

Krewe of Mardi Gras, Houma, 6:30 PM

Krewe of Apollo, Lockport, 12:00 PM

Krewe of Atlantis, Golden Meadow, 12:00 PM

Krewe of Lul, Luling, 12:00 PM

Krewe of Towahpasah, Reserve, 1:00 PM

Le Krewe of Dubon Temps, Larose, 6:00 PM

Sunday, February 26

Krewe of Okeanos, Uptown, 11:00 AM

Krewe du Monde, LaPlace, 11:00 AM

Krewe of Mid-City, Uptown, 11:45 AM

Krewe of Thoth, Uptown, 12:00 PM

Krewe of Des Allemands, Des Allemands, 1:00 PM

Krewe of Bacchus, Uptown, 5:15 PM

Corps de Napoleon, Metairie, 5:00 PM

Krewe of Terreanians, Houma, 12:30 PM

Krewe of Montegut, Houma, 2:00 PM

Krewe of Cleophas, Thibodaux, 12:30 PM

Krewe of Chronos, Thibodaux, 1:30 PM

Krewe of Nereids, Golden Meadow, 6:00 PM

Monday, February 27

Krewe of Proteus, Uptown, 5:15 PM

Krewe of Orpheus, Uptown, 6:00 PM

Krewe of Cleopatra, Houma, 6:30 PM

Tuesday, February 28

Krewe of Zulu, Uptown, 8:00 AM

Krewe of Rex, Uptown, 10:00 AM

Krewe of Elks Orleans, Uptown, follows

Krewe of Crescent City, Uptown, follows

Krewe of Argus, Metairie, 10:00 AM

Krewe of Elks Jefferson, Metairie, follows

Krewe of Jefferson, Metairie, follows

Krewe of Lyra, Metairie, 10:00 AM

Krewe of Houmas, Houma, 11:00 AM

Krewe of Kajuns following Houmas

Krewe of Bonne Terre, Houma, 4:00 PM

Krewe of Neptune, Galliano, 12:00 PM

Krewe of Ghana, Thibodaux, 1:00 PM

Krewe of Tomorrow, Gramercy/Lutcher, 1:30 PM

Krewe of Maasai, Thibodaux, 2:00 PM