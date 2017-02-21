Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Prosthetic Solutions Owner Curt Patton, "Since 1989, I have been dedicated to providing state of the art prosthetic limbs in a caring and professional manner."

The new HiFi Interface System is currently only available in Louisiana at Prosthetic Solutions.

Benefits of the HiFi Interface System:

Biochemical Design Locks Bone into Place Making Limb Rotation Very Difficult

Significantly Lower Trim Lines

Better Control While Using Less Energy

Greater Range of Motion

Reduced Heat

More Comfortable Overall

Makes Prosthesis Feel Like It’s a Part of Your Body

Less Bone Movement within Interface Itself

Try the HiFi simulator at no cost - Want to find out if you’re a potential HiFi candidate? Call to schedule your complimentary in office evaluation in the HiFi Simulator, call 504-777-3954.

Visit Prosthetic Solutions at 4000 Bienville St, New Orleans.

Call 504-777-3954 or visit them online at www.prostheticsolutionsinc.com

