Prosthetic Solutions Owner Curt Patton, "Since 1989, I have been dedicated to providing state of the art prosthetic limbs in a caring and professional manner."
The new HiFi Interface System is currently only available in Louisiana at Prosthetic Solutions.
Benefits of the HiFi Interface System:
- Biochemical Design Locks Bone into Place Making Limb Rotation Very Difficult
- Significantly Lower Trim Lines
- Better Control While Using Less Energy
- Greater Range of Motion
- Reduced Heat
- More Comfortable Overall
- Makes Prosthesis Feel Like It’s a Part of Your Body
- Less Bone Movement within Interface Itself
Try the HiFi simulator at no cost - Want to find out if you’re a potential HiFi candidate? Call to schedule your complimentary in office evaluation in the HiFi Simulator, call 504-777-3954.
Visit Prosthetic Solutions at 4000 Bienville St, New Orleans.
Call 504-777-3954 or visit them online at www.prostheticsolutionsinc.com