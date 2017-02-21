Prosthetic Solutions

Posted 9:57 AM, February 21, 2017

Prosthetic Solutions Owner Curt Patton, "Since 1989, I have been dedicated to providing state of the art prosthetic limbs in a caring and professional manner."

The new HiFi Interface System is currently only available in Louisiana at Prosthetic Solutions.

Benefits of the HiFi Interface System:

  • Biochemical Design Locks Bone into Place Making Limb Rotation Very Difficult
  • Significantly Lower Trim Lines
  • Better Control While Using Less Energy
  • Greater Range of Motion
  • Reduced Heat
  • More Comfortable Overall
  • Makes Prosthesis Feel Like It’s a Part of Your Body
  • Less Bone Movement within Interface Itself

Try the HiFi simulator at no cost - Want to find out if you’re a potential HiFi candidate? Call to schedule your complimentary in office evaluation in the HiFi Simulator, call 504-777-3954.

Visit Prosthetic Solutions at 4000 Bienville St, New Orleans.

Call 504-777-3954 or visit them online at www.prostheticsolutionsinc.com

 

