Man gets life in prison for murder of ex-girlfriend, JPSO Sergeant Tracey Marshall

GRETNA, LA (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday, Feb. 21, that the man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend, JPSO Sgt. Tracey Marshall, would spend the rest of his life in prison.

On December 14, 2015, Marshall was found shot to death inside her car in the 2300 block of Ashley Drive in Terrytown. A spokesman for the sheriff’s office said that the department received calls reporting gunshots in the general area at about 9:45 the previous night, but deputies discovered nothing during their investigation. Marshall’s body was discovered the following morning when her hair could be seen hanging out of the window of her pickup.

Two days later, the suspect in the case, James Darby, was arrested in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Deputies say Darby was Marshall’s ex-boyfriend and the two had a tumultuous relationship history.

Saturday afternoon, February 18, after deliberating for 40 minutes, a jury convicted Darby of second degree murder which carries a mandatory life sentence. Following a sentencing hearing on Monday, the judge officially handed down the life sentence to the 49-year-old, Darby, without the possibility of probation or parole.

At the time of her death, Marshall was 49-years-old and had been an employee of the JPSO for 10 years.