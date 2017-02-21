King Cake of the day: Gambino’s Bakery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans (WGNO) - Leading up to Mardi Gras, we're showing you all the King Cake hotspots and it's up to you to choose the best one!

Gambino's Bakery has been around since 1949, and they still bake the same way they did when they opened, 67 years ago. Everything is from scratch and starts with the basics, flour, butter and sugar! Some of their bakers have been baking with Gambino's for 40 years.

Gambino's sticks to tradition by baking a baby into every single king cake. Sam Scelfo tells us that they also cater to customers who don't live in Louisiana, "A lot of the king cakes that we ship are to people who have lived here, moved away and when Mardi Gras season rolls around, they're ordering king cakes every year and we're glad to help them celebrate Mardi Gras wherever they are."

But what's most important is how the customer feels when they take that first bite, "They'll hopefully get a warm fuzzy feeling, and they're thinking about Mardi Gras and they're enjoying life, and they're having a cup of coffee and just enjoying Gambino's products."