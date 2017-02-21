City workers remove ropes, tape from Endymion route

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - The city sent a message today to people who have been illegally marking off spots along the Endymion route with tape and ropes.

City workers went down Orleans and Carrollton today and removed the ropes and tape - but they couldn't get rid of all the spray paint that has been seen along the route for weeks.

It's against city ordinance to rope off sections of public ground for Mardi Gras parades, but the local law doesn't say anything about spray paint.

The Krewe of Endymion estimates that more than a million people convene along the route to watch the mega-parade each year. And diehards will do just about anything to make sure they have a good spot.

It starts at 4:15 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Orleans and City Park avenues.

The parade, which includes the world's longest Mardi Gras float, travels down Orleans Avenue to North Carrollton Avenue, where it turns right onto North Carrollton before taking a left on Canal Street.

It continues on Canal Street until it reaches St. Charles Avenue downtown. The parade turns right on St. Charles and proceeds to Howard Avenue at Lee Circle.

Floats then take Howard Avenue to Loyola and make a right on Loyola before taking a left on Dave Dixon Drive.

Next, they take a left on Liberty Street, followed by a right on Julia Street, a right on Le Rouge Lane, another right on Dave Dixon Drive - all before their final turn onto LaSalle Street and into Champions Square at the Superdome.