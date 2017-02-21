× Bacchus Bash returns to Generations Hall

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The annual Bacchus Bash outside of Generations Hall will have thousands of people dancing all day as Big Sam’s Funky Nation, Category 6, Flow Tribe, and the Topcats all take the stage.

The free party starts at 12:30 p.m. on February 26 with Big Sam, and then it’s nonstop music until the Topcats wrap up at 8 p.m. as Bacchus rolls through the CBD.

DJ Mannie Fresh, DJ Scene, DJ Wixx, and DJ TAF will also be performing throughout the day.

Food will be provided by the Ugly Dog Saloon.

The block party is free and open to the public. VIP tickets are available for $75 each at metronightclubneworleans.com and include a premium open bar, access to the outdoor grandstand and private rooms and bathrooms inside.