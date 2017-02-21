× Active shooter reported at Houston hospital

HOUSTON — Several medical personnel and patients — some still in their beds — are being evacuated from Ben Taub hospital Tuesday afternoon as SWAT officers respond to reports of an active shooter inside the building, the CW 39 in Houston reports.

The reports of shots being fired came in around 2 p.m. A witness said the alleged shooting happened on the second floor at the Ear, Nose and Throat clinic.

“No one has been injured. No one has been injured. No one has been found shot. And no shooter has been apprehended,” HPD Chief Art Acevedo said. “The Houston Police Department has searched all six floors behind us and the basement, and we have not found any evidence of an active shooter. We’re also looking at all of the security cameras and have not found a suspect.”

At Ben Taub report of active shooter. No victims located. Active search continues. All patients and employees safe at this point. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) February 21, 2017

Officers patrolling the area where first to the scene, HPD said. Ben Taub officials quickly issued a “Code White.”

“They’re still a lot of people in there. There’s about six or seven floors, so there are still a lot of people in there,” the witness said. “I think, they just wanted to get us out.”

No injuries have been reported.

Outside the hospital nurses and doctors continue to work with patients who were wheeled outdoors.

People inside and outside the hospital have been tweeting their loved ones, letting them know whether they’re safe or in danger.

This is a developing story, and we will release more information as it becomes available