A second grade skateboarding sensation flies! Another one of ‘Wild Bill’s Amazing Kids’

HAMMOND, LA (WGNO) - His name is Kaleb. Kaleb Tittlebach.

He's eight years old. He's in the second grade.

And as WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood discovers, Kaleb loves to skateboard. Kaleb lives on his skateboard.

Of course, Kaleb is not always on his skateboard. Sometimes his skateboard is on his back as Kaleb goes to school in Hammond, Louisiana as a second grader. He's a second grader who's really good at math.

But in math class, Kaleb will tell you where his mind really is. It's where he wants to be. And that's on his skateboard.

He's another one of Wild Bill's Amazing Kids brought to you by our friends at Best Chevrolet.