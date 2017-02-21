610 Stompers and Audubon penguins team up to recycle Mardi Gras beads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - The 610 Stompers are teaming up with the Audubon Nature Institute to collect and recycle plastic Mardi Gras beads.

The Stompers have joined forces with the Audubon Aquarium’s penguins to form the “Krewe of Tux” in a fun new promotional video.

Beads will be collected behind the Education Gate at the Zoo, the Information Booth and Giant Screen Theater ticket counter at the Aquarium, and the Guest Services counter at the Butterfly Garden and Insectarium until March 6.

The beads will be recycled by the ARC of Greater New Orleans.

"One estimate suggests that a single rider on a super float may throw nearly 2,500 pounds of beads across the length of a parade route. That’s about 2.5 million pounds of plastic per super parade," Audubon Aquarium Director of Husbandry Beth Firchau said. "We hope people enjoy the Mardi Gras festivities and are offering the public a convenient way to recycle unwanted Mardi Gras loot at any of our locations."

Audubon collected 1,000 pounds of plastic beads last year during an eight-day period.

"Working together, we can learn to enjoy traditional celebrations and support a cleaner environment for animals like our penguin friends,” Firchau said.

The 610 Stompers have added a few new penguin-inspired dance moves to their storied repertoire as well.