2017 WGNO Baseball Classic schedule
Here’s the schedule for the 4th annual WGNO baseball classic, Thursday February 23rd thru Saturday February 25th.
Thursday February 23rd
at Chalmette High School
4:30 pm Rummel vs Chalmette
7:00 pm Franklinton vs Chalmette
at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium/Delgado Community College
4:30 pm Ponchatoula vs Jesuit
7:00 pm Ponchatoula vs Benton
at RBI Field Wesley Barrow
4:30 pm Riverside vs Fontainebleau
7:00 pm West Ouachita vs Brother Martin
at Archbishop Shaw
4:30 pm Ruston vs St Paul’s
7:00 pm Ruston vs Shaw
Friday February 24th
at Chalmette High School
4:30 pm Benton vs Chalmette
7:00 pm Benton vs Rummel
at Kirsch-Rooney/Delgado Community College
4:30 pm West Ouachita vs Franklinton
7:00 pm West Ouachita vs Jesuit
at Segnette Field
4:30 pm Riverside vs Shaw
at RBI Field Wesley Barrow
4:30 pm Ruston vs Brother Martin
7:00 pm Ponchatoula vs Brother Martin
at St Paul’s School/Covington
4:30 pm Fontainebleau vs North Gwinnett
7:00 pm St Paul’s vs North Gwinnett
Saturday February 25th
at Chalmette High School
9:00 am Shaw vs Fontainebleau
11:30 am Shaw vs Chalmette
at Segnette Field
9:00 am Benton vs Riverside
11:30 am Rummel vs Ruston
2:00 pm Rummel vs Riverside
at RBI Field Wesley Barrow
9:00 am Brother Martin vs North Gwinnett
11:30 am Jesuit vs North Gwinnett
2:00 pm Jesuit vs Fontainebleau
at St Paul’s School/Covington
9:00 am St Paul’s vs West Ouachita
11:00 am St Paul’s vs Franklinton
2:00 pm Ponchatoula vs Franklinton