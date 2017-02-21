2017 WGNO Baseball Classic schedule

Here’s the schedule for the 4th annual WGNO baseball classic, Thursday February 23rd thru Saturday February 25th.

Thursday February 23rd

at Chalmette High School

4:30 pm Rummel vs Chalmette

7:00 pm Franklinton vs Chalmette

at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium/Delgado Community College

4:30 pm Ponchatoula vs Jesuit

7:00 pm Ponchatoula vs Benton

at RBI Field Wesley Barrow

4:30 pm Riverside vs Fontainebleau

7:00 pm West Ouachita vs Brother Martin

at Archbishop Shaw

4:30 pm Ruston vs St Paul’s

7:00 pm Ruston vs Shaw

Friday February 24th

at Chalmette High School

4:30 pm Benton vs Chalmette

7:00 pm Benton vs Rummel

at Kirsch-Rooney/Delgado Community College

4:30 pm West Ouachita vs Franklinton

7:00 pm West Ouachita vs Jesuit

at Segnette Field

4:30 pm Riverside vs Shaw

at RBI Field Wesley Barrow

4:30 pm Ruston vs Brother Martin

7:00 pm Ponchatoula vs Brother Martin

at St Paul’s School/Covington

4:30 pm Fontainebleau vs North Gwinnett

7:00 pm St Paul’s vs North Gwinnett

Saturday February 25th

at Chalmette High School

9:00 am Shaw vs Fontainebleau

11:30 am Shaw vs Chalmette

at Segnette Field

9:00 am Benton vs Riverside

11:30 am Rummel vs Ruston

2:00 pm  Rummel vs Riverside

at RBI Field Wesley Barrow

9:00 am Brother Martin vs North Gwinnett

11:30 am Jesuit vs North Gwinnett

2:00 pm Jesuit vs Fontainebleau

at St Paul’s School/Covington

9:00 am St Paul’s vs West Ouachita

11:00 am St Paul’s vs Franklinton

2:00 pm  Ponchatoula vs Franklinton

 