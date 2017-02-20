What is Nick Cannon’s new job? And what size are the shoes Nick gives Wild Bill?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - At NBA All-Star 2017 in New Orleans, Nick Cannon is on the red carpet.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is on the red carpet with all the stars.

And when Nick Cannon comes up to Wild Bill, of course, Wild Bill wants to know what Nick has been up to and more importantly, what will he be up to in the future.

Nick's got big plans.

In fact, he's already started with those plans.

And he's a generous kind of guy.

When Wild Bill asks if he can hold on to one of his golden shoes that he's about to wear in the NBA All-Star Celebrity game.

Nick just can't say no!