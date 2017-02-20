Video shows team of shoplifters target Shops at Canal Place

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) -- Security camera footage shows a team of shoplifters take items from the racks at a store inside the Shops at Canal Place shopping mall. The case is the latest to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

Police say the heist happened on Feb. 6 at about 1:45 in the afternoon.

The footage shows the group walking inside the mall and into a store. Then they are seen running from the store while holding bundles of clothing in their arms.

A security camera outside of the mall shows the group run to a waiting SUV.

If you can help solve this latest Wheel of Justice caper call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You do not have to reveal your name or testify, and you could earn a cash reward.

So far more than 320 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.