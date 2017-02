× SWAT team rolls on Tulane Avenue

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The NOPD SWAT team has responded to reports of a man who has barricaded himself in a building.

The incident is unfolding in the 4200 block of Tulane Avenue, near the corner of Tulane and South Carrollton Avenue, according to the NOPD.

UPDATE: The subject has been apprehended without incident, according to the NOPD.