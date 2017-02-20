Pup News: Meet April

April is a smart and spunky Black Mouth Cur mix. She is friendly and enjoys playing tug with a rope. April was found on the north shore by an ARNO volunteer, who boarded her for several weeks while searching for her owner. She went unclaimed and so she then went to the ARNO shelter, where the volunteers love to take her on brisk walks. April is is about a year old and full of puppy energy. She gets along well with other dogs.

For more information, email adopt@animalrescueneworleans.org. You can visit this dog at the ARNO shelter 7 days a week from 3PM to 7PM at 271 Plauche Street, New Orleans, LA 70123 (Elmwood area). The adoption fee is $200 and includes spay, up to date on shots, a chip, and heartworm treatment, if needed.

