C. Bel for Awnings was started in 1926 by Clyde Bel Sr.

Clyde’s children, Doris Buchert and Clyde Bel Jr. ran the business for years, followed by granddaughter, Jeanne Durning after Hurricane Katrina. It is now owned by Doris Buchert and Patricia “Patty” Bel-Ponthieux. In 2012, granddaughter Patty Bel (Textile Engineer PhD) and her Civil Engineer husband, Tom Ponthieux began running the business and have brought to it many new ideas focusing on awnings, shade sails, marine covers and cushions for the home and businesses.

Once Patricia and her husband, Tom Ponthieux, took over the company, they went to work on bringing this great company up to date by creating a new website and bringing new products like shade sails, mosquito curtains, cushions, and marine covers on board. They also have an interactive feature, Awning Composer, which allows them to upload a photo of the customer’s home or business and view how particular awnings look once installed. They expanded the inventory to include an array of fabrics, designs, copper and metal awnings and custom fit marine covers.

C. Bel Awnings is located at 3139 Tchoupitoulas St, NOLA 70115.

Call 504-891-3768 or visit them online at belawnings.com.

