New Orleans fourth grader is one of ‘Wild Bill’s Amazing Kids’ with her $10,000 strawberry crepes

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Retiba Hegazzi is a fourth grader at New Orleans Edward Hynes Charter School.

There, she's really just another nine-year-old in French class.

But the class knows what WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood also knows.

Retiba is now a TV star. She won on Food Network's Chopped Junior.

It's a dream come true. Retiba's had a TV cooking show in her imagination and in her own kitchen for a long, long time.

With the win on Chopped Junior comes a big check for $10,000.

Retiba's parents already put that in the bank for college. And chances are that college with be culinary school.