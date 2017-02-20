New Orleans artist makes masterpieces showcasing Mardi Gras & Barq’s Root Beer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans (WGNO) - For the second year, Barq’s Root Beer is marking the culmination of the Carnival season with an original painting by local New Orleans artist Terrance Osborne. “Soiree de Mardi Barq’s” depicts the excitement of an at-home Mardi Gras celebration that “invites the bite” of Barq’s Root Beer to the party.

“As the unofficial soda of Mardi Gras, Barq’s Root Beer brings a crisp, refreshing bite of flavor to celebrations large and small across the Gulf Coast,” said Racquel Mason, vice president of Sprite and Flavors Brands, Coca-Cola North America, “We’re incredibly proud of Barq’s long history and deep connection to this region and its community. We raise a bottle of Barq’s with them this month together as we celebrate Mardi Gras.”

Founded in Biloxi, Mississippi, Barq’s Root Beer is intertwined with the history and culture of the Gulf Coast. Barq’s and Mardi Gras both celebrate the boldness of the region – Barq’s with its unique flavor and Mardi Gras with its high-spirted celebrations.

Following a successful partnership in 2016, Barq’s has once again teamed up with artist Terrance Osborne to capture the energy of Mardi Gras and the bite of Barq’s in “Soiree de Mardi Barq’s.” Inspired by everyday scenes in his hometown of New Orleans, Osborne paints a lively backyard scene in rich shades of purple, green and gold, featuring Barq’s Root Beer as the perfect refreshment for a full day of Carnival festivities.

“Everybody at an event like this is like family,” said Osborne when describing the celebration in his painting. “It doesn’t matter if you’re related or not. Local people and customs are a constant source of inspiration for my art,” Osborne explained. “When you think of the food in New Orleans, you think of po’boys and gumbo. When you think of root beer in New Orleans, you think of Barq’s.”

Osbrone is on a signing tour right now and will be in the New Orleans area soon, if you'd like to get prints signed:

Thursday, February 23

Location: Winn Dixie, 211 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie 70005

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Location: Walmart, 8912 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, 70003

Time: 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Friday, February 24

Location: Winn Dixie, 401 N. Carrolton, New Orleans 70119

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Location: Walmart, 1901 Tchoupitoulas, New Orleans, 70130

Time: 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 25

Location: Breaux Mart, 3233 Magazine Street, New Orleans 70115

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Location: Zuppardo’s, 5010 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metarie, 70006

Time: 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 26

Location: Canseco’s, 1519 Metairie Road, Metairie, 70005

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Monday, February 27

Location: Subway, 1021 Veterans Blvd., Metairie, LA 70005

Time: 12:00 – 2:00 p.m.