Mom sends college student care package of trash

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. – A student at Westminster College in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania, was excited to get a care package from mom – until he opened it.

No, it wasn’t homemade cookies or money for laundry.

Thought my mom was sending me a care package… but instead she sent me a box of trash i was supposed to take out. pic.twitter.com/UetdT5UoVP — Connor Cox (@thedeal_5) January 30, 2017

Connor Cox said he opened the box from mom to find it was full of garbage.

“I called my mom and we talked about it,” Cox told KDKA. “Asked her if she sent me the wrong box, because that’s how confused I was. But she said it was the right box, and I had to be held responsible for what I didn’t do.”

His mom says Connor forgot to take out the trash while home on Christmas break.

She says she hopes this teaches him not to forget to do it again.

