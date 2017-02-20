Locals, businesses get ready for a month without blue crabs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Last July, the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Commission approved a proposal that shuts down crab fishing for one month a year from now until 2020.

The first closed season started today, and fisherman are already taking a hit in selling product. Seafood stands are also feeling the pinch.

At the Westwego Seafood Market, merchants said they hope the change pays off down the road.

"It's only going to be closed for about a month," Melissa Brown said. "Kind of like they do with the crawfish and they do with the shrimp; they regulate the season. I don't know if they are just trying it out to see what will happen. I pray that whenever it does come back, our crabs our fat. That's my hopes and prayers."

When we arrived at the seafood store, one stand was down to its last bag of gumbo crabs.

But on a positive note, there's more than one way to make a gumbo - and crawfish season is in full swing!