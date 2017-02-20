× Local icon becomes national celebrity after heartwarming All Star basket

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Little Jarrius “JJ” Robertson is a bit of a local hero.

He’s a Saints superfan with a quick wit and some sweet dance moves. He’s also the unofficial social media manager for both the Saints and Pelicans and was even signed to a Saints contact last year! This past weekend, he was Sports Center’s social media correspondent for NBA All Star 2017.

He’s also the life of the party.

Friday night, in true “JJ” style, Jarrius stole the show at the NBA All Star Celebrity Game. He wasn’t actually playing for either team, but coach tapped him in for the West anyway and Master P led Jarrius onto the court.

Within seconds, Jarrius drove to the basket and on the very first shot, he SCORED!

The crowd went wild. The internet quickly followed.

Jarrius has a rare liver disease and met some of the Saints at Ochsner while being treated in the ICU. He is 14 years old, but stands only waist high because of his biliary atresia.

Biliary atresia is a rare disease of the liver and bile ducts that occurs in infants. At 2 months old, Jarrius’ family learned of his condition. It’s been an uphill battle ever since. At the age of 2, Jarrius received his first liver transplant.

Jarrius slipped into a year-long coma when he was 3. His family was asked to make the hardest decision they would ever face. On May 20, 2005, they removed him from the machines that kept him alive. But once unplugged, little “JJ” kept fighting.

Now, 11 years later, Jarrius wants to complete his mission to help spread awareness and raise money for organ donations.