King Cake of the Day: Haydel’s

New Orleans (WGNO) - Leading up to Mardi Gras, we're showing you all the King Cake hotspots and it's up to you to choose the best one!

Haydel's was started in 1959 when Lloyd Haydel wanted to buy land for a trampoline center. There was donut shop in the location and once Haydel saw how well it was doing, he kept up making donuts until Hurricane Betsy took the building. They rebuilt Haydel's Bakery and started selling king cakes.

Haydel's King Cakes are famous around town, and maybe that's because everyone grew up eating them, and the recipe hasn't changed. "Because we still hand braid all of our king cakes, our filling is more of a topping. When the dough comes out of the proof house, right before it goes in the oven, we pipe the filling on top and the weight of the filling actually sinks down into the cake, so you get a nice piece of filling with every slice."

These king cakes are done the "old-fashioned" way, just the way we like!