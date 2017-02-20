× JPSO searching for man wanted for four robberies this month

GRETNA (WGNO) – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a robbery suspect they believe has robbed four different businesses in Harvey this month.

Forty-five-year-old Anthony Girod is wanted for robbing two businesses on Manhattan Boulevard on February 5, a bar on Manhattan on February 12, and a restaurant on 4th Street on February 13, according to the JPSO.

Girod is of average height and thin build with an unshaven face. He has multiple tattoos on both arms, including the word “MOB” on the inside of his right forearm.

The JPSO asks anyone with information on Girod’s whereabouts or who may have information in this investigation to contact Detective Keith Dowling at (504) 364-5262.