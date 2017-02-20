Heavy rain moving in tonight

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Rain chances are high to start the week. A storm system in Texas will be moving in to our area later tonight and Tuesday.

As it does so look for a line of storms and heavy rain across the area.

Our Futurecast puts the heaviest activity moving into metro New Orleans during the early morning hours on Tuesday.

After that initial wave of rain moves through we will see less coverage through the day Tuesday. Look for spotty showers as the upper low moves through.

There is a chance for an isolated severe storm. This will not be a widespread event, but still a strong wind gust could occur with the stronger activity.

Otherwise be aware of the heavy rainfall potential through the overnight time frame tonight and tomorrow morning.