× Brothers who escaped Tangipahoa jail recaptured

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Two brothers who escaped from jail in Tangipahoa Parish over the weekend have been captured.

Nineteen-year-old Daeshawn Woolridge and his 23-year-old brother Christopher Woolridge escaped custody on February 19.

According to the TPSO, Daeshawn Woolridge was facing a felony conspiracy charge, two attempted second degree murder charges, aggravated assault by a drive-by shooting, and a parole violation.

Christopher Woolridge faced two FTA warrants, aggravated flight, two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of resisting arrest and an attempted second degree murder charge.

At approximately 10 a.m., both escaped brothers were recaptured, according to Sheriff Daniel Edwards.

Stay tuned to WGNO for more information on this developing story.