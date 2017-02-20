× A night for the Birds: Davis All-Star MVP, Pelicans trade for Cousins

It would take a lot to upstage a 52 point performance by Anthony Davis in an All-Star game in New Orleans, but that’s exactly what happened.

Moments after Davis broke Wilt Chamberlain’s record for points in an All-Star game the Pelicans acquired Kings star big man DeMarcus Cousins in a trade with Sacramento.

The deal reportedly sends 1st and 2nd round picks to the Kings, along with Pelicans guard Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans, and Langston Galloway.

Cousins spoke with media minutes after the West won the All-Star game, 192-182.

Trading for Cousins is a gamble. He is a free agent in the summer of 2018, after next season.

But, the Pelicans hope to re-sign Cousins, who is a Mobile, Alabama native.

Cousins is an elite talent. He averages 27.8 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 4.8 assists this season for the Kings.