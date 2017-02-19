Horses, Hopps and Cops annual NOPD mounted division fundraiser is Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Horses, Hops and Cops. The name says it all.

This is the fifth annual fundraiser for the NOPD's mounted division. It’s a division that we should all be thankful exists, especially during carnival season.

"We're a big reason why Mardi Gras and special events are so successful in the city of New Orleans. The horses can maintain crowds a whole lot better than policemen on foot. One horse is probably equal to 8 to 10 patrolmen on foot,” says David Waguespack with the NOPD’s mounted unit.

The NOPD's mounted division doesn't get any money from the city of New Orleans, that's why Monday's Horses Hops and Cops fundraiser is so important.

Plus, the division is launching a breeding program this year and two mares are already pregnant. They're expected to give birth at the end of March and April.

"They're going to have to go through the weaning process, the training process, the raising process until they're about two and a half to three years old," says Waguespack.

The mounted division is also looking to purchase additional land for their 24 horse team and maintenance costs for the facility and its residents do add up. That's why purchasing a beer, saying hello to our brothers and sisters in blue and snagging your photo with the famous Budweiser Clydesdales, is not only fun but important.