Family Gras 2017: Great economic impact for Jefferson Parish

METAIRIE (WGNO) – Family Gras 2017 is now over but the fun from the event still lingers.

Organizers are thankful for beautiful weather on Saturday and Sunday, so that crowds could enjoy everything from live music, to food. There was even face painting and interactive games for the little ones.

All in all a big weekend of fun and an economic boost for Jefferson Parish.

“The studies that we’ve done show as much as 6.8 million dollars for the 3-day weekend, and from visitor impact but it also gives us a great opportunity to market Jefferson Parish for the other 362 days a year,” says the president of the Jefferson Parish CVB, Violet Peters.

The Jefferson Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau hopes that all the people who enjoyed Family Gras will come back to Jefferson Parish to enjoy its parks, museums, nature trails and the oyster trail too.

Now the countdown to Mardi Gras begins!