The food at Family Gras 2017

METAIRIE, LA (WGNO) - Family Gras is one of the biggest events in New Orleans. While music artists from Tony Orlando, Fifth Harmony, The Cowsills, and more are performing, stop over by the food court to get a taste of some of New Orleans favorites!

One of the most popular items to try is the soft shell crab that comes with a side order of fries from Big Will & The Warden. Or if seafood isn't your cup of tea, how about a loaded cheesy potato loaded with chicken, shrimp, or beef from Rosa's Cocina.

Here's the full schedule:

FAMILY GRAS 2017 ENTERTAINMENT LINEUP